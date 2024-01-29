Skip to main content
Published on Jan 29, 2024DOI

How Does Structural Racism Operate (in) the Contemporary US Criminal Justice System?

by Hedwig Lee
Published onJan 29, 2024
Description

Version-of-record in the Annual Review of Criminology

Abstract

I describe how cultural and structural racism operate the entire contemporary American criminal justice system via five features: devaluation of certain human lives, ubiquitous adaptation, networked structure, perceived neutrality, and temporal amnesia. I draw from specific historical and contemporary examples in policing, courts, and corrections to further emphasize the foundational nature of racism and its role in shaping racial/ethnic inequities not just in relationship to criminal justice outcomes but also in relationship to health, economic, and social well-being.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
