Preprints + Working Papers
Published on Nov 05, 2021

Shame and Justice: Partners of Individuals on Sex Offense Registries Encourage Policy Reform

by Kristan N. Russell, Katie M. Snider, William P. Evans, and Shawn C. Marsh
Published onNov 05, 2021
  • Published on Nov 03, 2021
Description

Sex offense registration and notification (SORN) policies can contribute to stigma and negative consequences for partners of registered individuals. The present study utilized a self-report questionnaire to ask these partners what they would say to policymakers if given the opportunity. A thematic analysis of the responses revealed three themes which highlight the distinct issues related to registries, describe direct consequences experienced by the partners, and propose changes to existing policy. This study provides valuable insight into the experiences of a hard-to-reach population and can help generate critical discussion around the sweeping impacts SORN policies have on individuals they were not intended to reach. Implications for qualitative criminology and policy are discussed.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
