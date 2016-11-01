Skip to main content
Dec 31, 2016

Alcohol outlets, social disorganization, and non-violent crimes in urban neighborhoods

by Aleksandra J. Snowden, Thomas D. Stucky, and William Alex Pridemore
Many studies show an association between alcohol outlets and violence, though fewer consider non-violent crime. We add to this literature using block group data from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to explore whether (1) on- and off-premise alcohol outlet density is related to thefts from vehicles and vandalism and (2) social disorganization moderates these associations. Using spatially informed regression models, we found positive effects of on-premise alcohol outlet density on thefts from vehicles. We also found positive effects of on- and off-premise alcohol outlet density on vandalism. Social disorganization was not a consistent moderator of these associations.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
