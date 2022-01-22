Introduction to Precursor Crimes of Terrorism

Description
Version-of-record available via publisher website
The book that the reader is now holding in her hands has its origins in the event, ‘The Limits of Criminalization: Precursor Crimes of Terrorism. Towards an Orwellian society throughout precursor and communication offenses? A conceptual and legislative analysis’. The event ...
