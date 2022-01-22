Skip to main content
University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice StudiesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 22, 2022DOI

Introduction to Precursor Crimes of Terrorism

by Mariona Llobet Anglí, Manuel Cancio Meliá, and Clive Walker
Published onFeb 22, 2022
Abstract

The book that the reader is now holding in her hands has its origins in
the event, ‘The Limits of Criminalization: Precursor Crimes of Terrorism.
Towards an Orwellian society throughout precursor and communication
offenses? A conceptual and legislative analysis’. The event was held at the
International Institute for the Sociology of Law in Oñati (Gipuzkoa, Spanish
Basque Country), on 14–15 April 2016 (partly funded by the IISL). Various
speakers from Europe and beyond exchanged during those days ideas, opin-
ions, and information on the latest developments in criminal law in Western
jurisdictions with regard to new forms of terrorist offences. …

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
