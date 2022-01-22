Introduction to Precursor Crimes of Terrorism

Abstract

The book that the reader is now holding in her hands has its origins in

the event, ‘The Limits of Criminalization: Precursor Crimes of Terrorism.

Towards an Orwellian society throughout precursor and communication

offenses? A conceptual and legislative analysis’. The event was held at the

International Institute for the Sociology of Law in Oñati (Gipuzkoa, Spanish

Basque Country), on 14–15 April 2016 (partly funded by the IISL). Various

speakers from Europe and beyond exchanged during those days ideas, opin-

ions, and information on the latest developments in criminal law in Western

jurisdictions with regard to new forms of terrorist offences. …