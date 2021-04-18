Wildlife poisoning in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area: A baseline study

Description

The baseline study covered poison incidents that occurred in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area (GLTFCA) from January 1, 2008 to July 18, 2019. The cases and statistics presented in this report are not the official poison statistics for the GLTFCA as such statistics do not exist. Conservation officials in Gonarezhou National Park (GNP), Kruger National Park (KNP) and Limpopo National Park (LNP) provided poison incidents that were on record. In addition, poison incidence data was received from the African Wildlife Poisoning Database, Moholoholo Rehabilitation Centre, Maunge PNR, Wildlife Poisoning Prevention & Conflict Resolution, the Greater Limpopo Carnivore Programme and Karingari. ...