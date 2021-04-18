Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Preprints + Working Papers
Published on May 18, 2021

Wildlife poisoning in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area: A baseline study

by Annette Hübschle
Published onMay 18, 2021
Wildlife poisoning in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area: A baseline study
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Wildlife poisoning in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area: A baseline study
  • Hide Description
  • www.researchgate.net
Description

The baseline study covered poison incidents that occurred in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area (GLTFCA) from January 1, 2008 to July 18, 2019. The cases and statistics presented in this report are not the official poison statistics for the GLTFCA as such statistics do not exist. Conservation officials in Gonarezhou National Park (GNP), Kruger National Park (KNP) and Limpopo National Park (LNP) provided poison incidents that were on record. In addition, poison incidence data was received from the African Wildlife Poisoning Database, Moholoholo Rehabilitation Centre, Maunge PNR, Wildlife Poisoning Prevention & Conflict Resolution, the Greater Limpopo Carnivore Programme and Karingari. ...

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with