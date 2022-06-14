Skip to main content
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime SciencePostprints + Versions of Record
Evaluating Return-to-Work Programmes after Critical Incidents: a Review of the Evidence

In most countries, employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, including those who work in hazardous occupations. Policing can be a hazardous occupation and officers can face physical threats to life. Yet in the police service, ...

by Anna Sutton and Devon L. L. Polaschek
Published onJul 14, 2022
In most countries, employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, including those who work in hazardous occupations. Policing can be a hazardous occupation and officers can face physical threats to life. Yet in the police service, there appears to be a dichotomy between treating officers involved in critical incidents solely in terms of serious clinical issues (e.g. PTSD) whilst simultaneously setting a strong expectation that these officers will return to work quickly and with little effect on their work performance. We review the research literature on return-to-work programmes to establish how much the effect of critical incidents on officers’ work performance is being considered and to identify future research directions. Findings indicate an emphasis on improving mental health but a lack of research into occupational outcomes. They also reveal distinct promise for peer-led reintegration programmes.

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
