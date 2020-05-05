Skip to main content
Preprints + Working PapersUniversity at Albany SUNY
Published on Jun 05, 2020
DOI

An exploratory network analysis of hot people and places

by Sarah J. McLean, Andrew P. Wheeler, and Robert E. Worden
Published onJun 05, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
by Andrew Palmer Wheeler, Sarah J. McLean, and Robert E. Worden
  • Hide Description
  • dx.doi.org
Description

There is a growing body of evidence that suggests police can be more effective in addressing crime and disorder when they focus on hot people and/or hot places -- those people and places disproportionately driving crime and disorder. I examine the connections between hot people and hot places by considering micro places (street segments and intersections) and people as nodes in an interconnected network. Specifically, I examine whether hot people tend to have a finite set of locations they congregate, and whether hot places have unique profiles of chronic offenders. The end goal is to identify if observed patterns can help police combine targeted enforcement of hot people and hot places in one overarching strategy.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
