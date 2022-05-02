Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 02, 2022

Pushed out of the education system: using a natural experiment to evaluate consequences for boys

by Kira Solveig Larsen, Lars Højsgaard Andersen, and Britt Østergaard Larsen
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Oct 06, 2020
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Objectives To examine the short-term effects of admission requirements for upper secondary vocational education and training (VET) on enrollment and criminal offending among academically low-achieving boys. Methods We apply multi-group difference-in-differences models to full population data and analyze an educational policy reform in Denmark (N = 60,759). Results The reform caused a 16 percentage points lower enrollment in VET among academically low-achieving boys, and their risk of being charged with a crime increased by up to two percentage points 9 months after the end of compulsory school. However, after 12 months, the effect on criminal charges disappeared. Conclusion In the education-crime nexus, educational enrollment in upper secondary education is an understudied margin, which has important implications for both scholars and policy-makers. Limitations include the short follow-up period and that the analyses examine effects for boys only.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
