Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUCL, Bentham Project
Published on Dec 31, 2019DOI

Jeremy Bentham on Freedom of the Press, Public Opinion, and Good Government

by Philip Schofield
Published onDec 31, 2019
Jeremy Bentham on Freedom of the Press, Public Opinion, and Good Government
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Jeremy Bentham on Freedom of the Press, Public Opinion, and Good Government
Jeremy Bentham on Freedom of the Press, Public Opinion, and Good Government
by Philip Schofield
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Dec 31, 2019
  • www.scandinavica.net
Description

Two major defences of the freedom of expression were articulated in the nineteenth-century utilitarian tradition. Jeremy Bentham (1748–1832) was concerned with establishing the freedom of expression, and in particular the freedom of the press, as a protection against despotism and thereby furthering his schemes for the introduction of a democratic form of government, while John Stuart Mill (1806–1873) in _On Liberty_ famously defended freedom of expression on the grounds that it promoted the discovery and maintenance of truth. Nevertheless, Bentham and Mill both retained deep philosophical commitments to truth and utility, and their different approaches are better understood as complementary rather than contradictory and as reflecting the circumstances in which they were writing. Taking as a starting point the connections between the Nordic countries and these two thinkers, this article examines and compares Bentham’s and Mill’s work on freedom of expression.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with