Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 19, 2022

Impacts and coping mechanisms of farmers as victims by animal rights activism in Sweden

by Vania Ceccato
Published onSep 19, 2022
Impacts and coping mechanisms of farmers as victims by animal rights activism in Sweden
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Impacts and coping mechanisms of farmers as victims by animal rights activism in Sweden
by Vania Ceccato, Jonatan Abraham, Catharina Alwall Svennefelt, Eva Göransson, and Peter Lundqvist
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 26, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

In this study, we investigate whether fear of animal rights activism has an impact on farmers and, more specifically, critically assess farmers’ agency by showing ways they cope with this fear. The analysis is based on answers from a survey of 3,815 animal farmers in Sweden in 2020. Chi-square analyses, logistic regression models, and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) underlie the methodology of the study. Fear of animal rights activism is perceived by farmers as having a negative impact on their children’s wellbeing, their economic situation, and their quality of life and having led to reduced trust in strangers. While a fifth of respondents declare they protect themselves against criminal acts, we discuss possible reasons farmers prefer not to take action against potential threats.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with