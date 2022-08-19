Impacts and coping mechanisms of farmers as victims by animal rights activism in Sweden

Description

In this study, we investigate whether fear of animal rights activism has an impact on farmers and, more specifically, critically assess farmers’ agency by showing ways they cope with this fear. The analysis is based on answers from a survey of 3,815 animal farmers in Sweden in 2020. Chi-square analyses, logistic regression models, and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) underlie the methodology of the study. Fear of animal rights activism is perceived by farmers as having a negative impact on their children’s wellbeing, their economic situation, and their quality of life and having led to reduced trust in strangers. While a fifth of respondents declare they protect themselves against criminal acts, we discuss possible reasons farmers prefer not to take action against potential threats.