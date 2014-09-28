Skip to main content
Published on Oct 28, 2014

Trends in misdemeanor arrest rates in New York

Report prepared for the Citizens Crime Commission (2014)

by Preeti Chauhan, Adam G. Fera,, Megan B. Welsh, Ervin Balazon,, and Evan Misshula
"John Jay College of Criminal Justice is pleased to publish this report documenting patterns in misdemeanor arrests in New York City (and, to a lesser extent, in New York State) over the past three decades. This report presents trends in the types of misdemeanors for which New Yorkers have been arrested; analyzes these data by the age, gender, and race/ethnicity of those receiving this enforcement attention; examines shifts in misdemeanor arrest activity by police precincts; displays changes in the issuance of Desk Appearance Tickets over time; and traces these misdemeanor arrests to the initial court disposition at arraignment." (from Introduction, p. 8) Report downloaded from: https://datacollaborativeforjustice.org/publication/trends-in-misdemeanor-arrests-in-new-york Table of Contents Acknowledgements -- List of figures -- Introduction -- Goals of the Project -- About the data presented in this publication -- Overall trends : felony arrests and misdemeanor arrests -- Overall trends by gender -- Overall trends by age -- Overall trends by race/ethnicity -- Overall trends by charge types --Overall trends by disposition types -- Ovrall trends by sentence types -- A closer look at New York City -- Desk appearance tickets -- Arrests by precincts from 1993 to 2013 -- Conclusion -- Appendix A: Charge codes, frequency, and categories from 1980 to 2013 for New York State -- Appendix B: Rates of misdemeanor arrests for females in New York City by age -- Appendix C: Number of misdemeanor arrests in New York City by precincts from 1993 to 2003. Link to the report in the John Jay College Library Catalog -

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
