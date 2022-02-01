Spatial distribution and determinant factors of intimate partner violence among reproductive age group women in Ethiopia: Using generalized structural equation modeling

Description

Introduction Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is the most serious and pervasive yet under-recognized human rights violation in the world, particularly in Ethiopia. Hence, the objective of this study was to find the spatial distribution of IPV and its determinant factors in Ethiopia. Methods Secondary data analysis was conducted among 2,687 reproductive age group women (15–49 years). The distribution of IPV across the country was observed by ArcGIS software. In SaTScan software, the Bernoulli model was fitted by Kulldorff methods to identify the purely spatial clusters of IPV. Besides, Generalized Structural Equation Model (GSEM) was used to determine factors associated with each domain of IPV (physical, emotional & sexual violence). Result The spatial distribution of IPV was found to be clustered in Ethiopia with Global Moran’s I 0.09 (p < 0.001), and the highest IPV cluster was observed in Oromia (p < 0.001), Somali (p < 0.001) and SNNP (p<0.001) regions. Watching television and not having attitudes toward wife beating were negatively associated with physical violence. Being rich and nonsmoker were inversely associated with emotional violence. The odds of experiencing sexual violence were high among pregnant women and wives of uneducated husbands/partners. In addition, women’s decision-making autonomy and husband/partner drinking alcohol have positive and negative associations with all domains of IPV respectively. Conclusion There was a significant clustering of IPV in Ethiopia and the highest IPV cluster was observed in Oromia, Somali and SNNP regions. Being rich, watching television, not having attitudes toward wife beating, women’s decision-making autonomy, and husband’s/partner’s high education and non-alcohol drinker status were negatively associated with IPV. The likelihood of experiencing IPV was also high among smokers and pregnant women. Thus, we recommend that improving the economic status of the household through social protection and empowerment of women in decision-making autonomy by education and employment and increasing community awareness about the consequences of IPV with particular emphasis on Oromia, Somali and SNNP regions is essential.