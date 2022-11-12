Skip to main content
University of Georgia, Department of SociologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 12, 2022DOI

Covid-19 and Prisons in Latin America: The Cases of Brazil and Colombia

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected Latin America deeply. The effects of the pandemic are reverberating most acutely across the broken prison systems in this region with searing inequalities. Most of what is happening now inside prison walls could and should have been ...

by Natália Pires de Vasconcelos and colleagues
Published onDec 12, 2022
The Coronavirus pandemic has affected Latin America deeply. The effects of the pandemic are reverberating most acutely across the broken prison systems in this region with searing inequalities. Most of what is happening now inside prison walls could and should have been anticipated by legislators, courts, and policy officials. The reality of health and human rights in prisons in the region has long been known by the state and largely ignored – during the pandemic this has been no different. Prison inmates are among the most vulnerable groups in the region – living, eating, sleeping in densely packed spaces, and often struggling for basics such as soap and sanitation. They are also mostly men, non-white, and coming from the poorest communities in Latin America. ...

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
