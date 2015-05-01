Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 01, 2015

Effectiveness of The Cure Violence Model in New York City

(2015)

by Jeffrey A. Butts, Kevin T. Wolff, Evan Misshula, and Sheyla A. Delgado
Published onJun 01, 2015
Effectiveness of The Cure Violence Model in New York City
key-enterThis Pub is a Preprint of
Effectiveness of The Cure Violence Model in New York City
by Jeffrey A. Butts, Kevin T. Wolff, Evan Misshula, and Sheyla A. Delgado
  • Hide Description
  • academicworks.cuny.edu
Description

New research from the John Jay College Research & Evaluation Center (JohnJayREC) suggests that the Cure Violence strategy may effectively reduce the incidence of homicide. Researchers at John Jay worked with analysts at the New York Police Department (NYPD) to assemble information about violence in New York City neighborhoods and compared areas with and without Cure Violence programs. The analysis focused on programs in three areas: two in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan. All three areas were operating Cure Violence programs as of 2010, and homicides were tracked through 2013. When the study compared homicide rates in those areas with a matched comparison group of neighborhoods in New York, the presence of the Cure Violence programs was associated with an 18 percent drop between 2010 and 2013, while homicides in the comparison areas were 69 percent higher in 2013 than in 2010.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with