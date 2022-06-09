Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 09, 2022DOI

Coping, aggression, perceived social support and demographic variables as predictors of prison adjustment among male incarcerated offenders

by Codi Rogers, Jacques Jordaan, and Karel Esterhuyse
Published onJul 09, 2022
by Codi Rogers, Jacques Jordaan, and Karel Esterhuyse
  • Published on Jun 28, 2022
Description

The unique contextual attributes of the correctional environment and the frustrations, deprivations and challenges associated with it impact adjustment to incarceration. Offenders who cannot adjust to the correctional environment may experience behavioural and psychological challenges, including institutional misconduct, violence, aggression, withdrawal, anger, hostility, anxiety and depression. It is imperative to identify which variables are possible predictors of correctional adjustment among male incarcerated offenders in a private, maximum-security correctional centre in South Africa. In this quantitative study, 418 male maximum-security offenders were sampled. Questionnaire data were collected, and the results indicated that the combination of some variables (Friends, Avoidance and Problem-solving) predicted Internal Adjustment and (Anger, Friends and Verbal Aggression) predicted External Adjustment of the offenders. The results from this study could aid in the development of future programmes that assist offenders with adjusting to the correctional environment.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
