Gender and the Glasgow COP: 'Please do more'.

Description

While there is sufficient knowledge demonstrating the gendered implications of climate change, the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been incredibly slow, even reluctant to incorporate gender into its regime. This paper explores the meaning, place and dominant voices surrounding gender within the UNFCCC. This analysis was carried out in order to understand why action on gender by the Conference of the Parties (COP) has been largely limited to counting the number of women on committees or attending sessions, as opposed to embedding gender more meaningfully into climate action. The report serves as a guide and resource for negotiators as they prepare for future UNFCCC COP Gender sessions.