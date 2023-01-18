Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Feb 18, 2023DOI

Clarity on front page

Meaning of "preprint" and "postprint"

by Peter Suber
Published onFeb 18, 2023
Clarity on front page

On the front page you offer two options: “Submit a Postprint or Version of Record” and “Submit a Preprint or Working Paper.” I suspect that many people won’t know the difference or will be hard pressed to classify the piece they want to submit. I suggest annotating the first option with “(peer-reviewed)” and the second with “(not peer-reviewed).” Or reword them in some other ways but use “peer-reviewed” and “not peer-reviewed” to help explain what you mean.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Scott Jacques:

This is where you can reply to a comment, if you’re so inclined.

Scott Jacques:

Hi Peter. Thanks for writing. This issue has been discussed on-and-off at CrimRxiv since the very start. The reasons we haven’t put “peer-reviewed” and “not peer-reviewed” are, to date:

1) A Report, e.g. from a a CJC Center, could be a Version-of-Record that’s not peer-reviewed. We don’t want to signal those Reports are equivalent to unfinished papers.

2) A Preprint and Working Paper could be openly reviewed, and we hope people will eventually do that on CrimRxiv. We actually have a page just for Reviews, but criminologists are, uh, not excited about open review, generally, so there’ll need to be some culture-change.

What I decided was to add 2 footnotes to the Home page. At this exact second, they read:

  1. “A “Postprint” is a paper that’s been through the review process and accepted for publication in an outlet by an editor. A “Version of Record” is the paper as published in the outlet, i.e. the “authoritative” version. Not all Versions of Record have been peer-reviewed (e.g. unreviewed Final Report). You can (and should) review Pubs on CrimRxiv.

  2. A “Preprint” is a paper that’s *not* accepted for publication in an outlet by an editor. A “Working Paper” is basically the same thing. A Final Report is Version of Record. Earlier versions of a Final Report may be considered a “Working Paper.” Not all Preprints and Working Papers are unreviewed. You can (and should) review Pubs on CrimRxiv.

If you think that’s not a solution, and/or have a better soliton, and/or you don’t like our definitions or have any additional comments, we’re happy to receive them. Thanks again.

ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with