Clarity on front page

On the front page you offer two options: “Submit a Postprint or Version of Record” and “Submit a Preprint or Working Paper.” I suspect that many people won’t know the difference or will be hard pressed to classify the piece they want to submit. I suggest annotating the first option with “(peer-reviewed)” and the second with “(not peer-reviewed).” Or reword them in some other ways but use “peer-reviewed” and “not peer-reviewed” to help explain what you mean.