ScriptNet: An integrated criminological-network analysis tool

Abstract This brief article illustrates the features of ScriptNet, a software package that facilitates a visual analysis of the organisational aspects of criminal enterprise, together with a visual analysis of the network of people, organisations, places and resources that are in some way involved in the commissioning of these goal-oriented crimes. ScriptNet is an amalgamation of the terms ‘script’ and ‘network’ that in turn represent two analytical approaches to understanding criminal and social behaviours. Script refers to crime script analysis, an analytical technique that organises knowledge about the procedural aspects and procedural requirements of the crime commission process. Network derives from social network analysis, and specifically from the framework of multi-mode and multi-link networks, which maps individual and collective actors, together with resources they can access and places where they are located, and the various types of relationships that may link them. In this article we illustrate the functions and features of ScriptNet using data provided by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI). We discuss the innovative aspects of ScriptNet and we identify its limits. In its current format, ScriptNet has been developed as proof of concept. The code is open source, and we welcome people to collaborate and implement