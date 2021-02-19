Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Reviews + Comments
Published on Mar 19, 2021DOI

Review 3 of “'Can you make it out alive?' Investigating Penal Imaginaries at Forts, Sanitariums, Asylums, and Segregated Schools"

...Qualitative...Criminology

by Vicki Chartrand
Published onMar 19, 2021
Review 3 of “'Can you make it out alive?' Investigating Penal Imaginaries at Forts, Sanitariums, Asylums, and Segregated Schools"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

Comments and suggested changes are in the word document (tracked changes).

Vicki Chartrand Review.docx
3 MB
Connections
1 of 2
Another Review of “Can you make it out alive?” Investigating Penal Imaginaries at Forts, Sanitaria, Asylums, and Segregated Schools
Review 1 of “'Can you make it out alive?' Investigating Penal Imaginaries at Forts, Sanitariums, Asylums, and Segregated Schools"
Review 1 of “'Can you make it out alive?' Investigating Penal Imaginaries at Forts, Sanitariums, Asylums, and Segregated Schools"
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 19, 2021
  • www.crimrxiv.com
Description

...Qualitative...Criminology

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with