Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 31, 2022DOI

The Structure of Trade-type and Governance-type Organized Crime Groups: A Network Study

by Niles Breuer and Federico Varese
Published onAug 31, 2022
The Structure of Trade-type and Governance-type Organized Crime Groups: A Network Study
by Niles Breuer and Federico Varese
  • Published on Aug 11, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

The paper provides a theoretical framework for categorizing organized crime groups based on what they do – whether they produce, trade or govern – as well as their aims. This paper then tests whether the internal structure of a heroin distribution organization in New York City, a Sicilian mafia group and the Provisional Irish Republican Army differ. Applying Exponential Random Graph Models (ERGMs) methods to network data, we find the organizational structure of trade-type organized crime differs markedly from governance-type, as well as between financially-motivated and politically-motivated groups. Trade-type organized crime and financially-motivated groups display a high level of centralization, an even distribution of clustering values, short paths and low homophily. Governance-type organized crime and politically-motivated groups display the opposite features. We conclude that the core activity and aim of the group are crucial in understanding the organizational structure.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
