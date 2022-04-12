Skip to main content
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, DATA LabPreprints + Working Papers
Published on May 12, 2022DOI

Bail, jail, and pretrial misconduct: The influence of prosecutors

An evaluation showing that 2018 bail reform led by the DAO successfully increased the number of people released without having to pay cash bail while not increasing pretrial misconduct or decreasing court appearance rates.

by Aurélie Ouss and Megan T. Stevenson
Published onMay 12, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Does Cash Bail Deter Misconduct?
Does Cash Bail Deter Misconduct?
by Ouss, Aurelie and Stevenson, Megan T.
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jan 01, 2022
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

Courts routinely use low cash bail as a financial incentive to ensure that released defendants appear in court and abstain from crime. This can create burdens for defendants with little empirical evidence on its efficacy. We exploit a prosecutor-driven reform that led to a sharp reduction in low cash bail and pretrial supervision, with no effect on pretrial detention, to test whether such incentive mechanisms succeed at their intended purpose. We find no evidence that financial collateral has a deterrent effect on failure-to-appear or pretrial crime. This paper also contributes to the literature on legal actor discretion, showing that non-binding reforms may have limited impact on jail populations.

 

