Bias and Hate Crimes in Maine: Reconciling Reported and Investigated Crimes

The Maine Statistical Analysis Center (SAC) worked with several criminal justice stakeholders across the state to determine arrest rates and outcomes for hate and bias crimes in Maine that were reported by law enforcement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Uniform ...

by Hannah Brintlinger, George Shaler, and Jack McDevitt
by Hannah Brintlinger, MPH, George Shaler, MPH, and Jack McDevitt, PhD
Description

The Maine Statistical Analysis Center (SAC) worked with several criminal justice stakeholders across the state to determine arrest rates and outcomes for hate and bias crimes in Maine that were reported by law enforcement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Uniform Crime Report (UCR) program from 2008 to 2017. In Maine, if a crime is considered to potentially be motivated by hate or bias, the law enforcement agency that responded to the crime is required to document, investigate, and refer the case to the Maine Attorney General’s (AG) Office. The Maine AG’s Office uses the law enforcement’s reports to investigate the case and determine if sufficient evidence exists to file a complaint against the accused under the Maine Civil Rights Act (MCRA). In addition, the district attorney (DA) can bring criminal proceedings against the accused for offenses committed during the perpetration of the crime, including the crime of interference with an individual’s civil and constitutional rights.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
