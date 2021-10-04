Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordASC Historical Criminology
Published on Nov 04, 2021DOI

The promises and pitfalls of path dependence frameworks for analyzing penal change

by Ashley Rubin
Published onNov 04, 2021
The promises and pitfalls of path dependence frameworks for analyzing penal change
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The promises and pitfalls of path dependence frameworks for analyzing penal change
  • Hide Description
  • www.researchgate.net
Description

Although the study of penal changes throughout history is central to punishment studies, the field has taken little from historical institutionalists’ theories of institutional change. One of the most relevant such theories is path dependence. This article outlines path dependence frameworks’ most fruitful elements for studying penal change. Drawing on foundational political science and historical sociology texts, as well as several punishment scholars’ works, this article highlights the advantages of thinking through stasis and change, mechanisms of inertia such as feedback effects, and exogenous shocks. While path dependence offers a powerful framework, it can also be an unsatisfying explanation at times, particularly when path dependence is itself a seemingly uphill battle, when apparent stasis hides ongoing change, or when institutions survive hypothesized mechanisms of change. This paper closes by discussing some ways in which punishment scholars can strengthen the path dependence framework by blending it with recent theoretical developments in the punishment studies field.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with