Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 25, 2022DOI

The effects of a restorative justice programme (Halt) on educational outcomes and recidivism of young people

by Melvin Vooren, Iryna Rud, Ilja Cornelisz, Chris Van Klaveren, Wim Groot, and Henriëtte Maassen van den Brink
Published onMar 25, 2022
The effects of a restorative justice programme (Halt) on educational outcomes and recidivism of young people
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The effects of a restorative justice programme (Halt) on educational outcomes and recidivism of young people
by Melvin Vooren, Iryna Rud, Ilja Cornelisz, Chris Van Klaveren, Wim Groot, and Henriëtte Maassen van den Brink
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 23, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Objectives This study examines the effects of a restorative justice programme in the Netherlands on educational outcomes and repeated delinquent behaviour of young people who have committed a criminal offence. Methods We use data from a field experiment, in which the participants are randomly assigned to a restorative justice programme. We link the data from the field experiment to longitudinal administrative data on education and criminal records and correct for selective attrition by implementing an instrumental variable approach. Results The results show that participation in the restorative justice programme increases the probability of recidivism one year after the programme by 39.3 percent from a base rate of 17.1 percent and decreases tertiary educational attainment by 29.1 percent from a base rate of 30.9 percent. Conclusions Altogether, the results of this study suggest that despite the design backed by criminological and sociological theory, a restorative punishment from the Halt programme does not succeed in reducing criminal involvement and improving the educational outcomes.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with