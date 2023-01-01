Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Texas at Dallas, Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 01, 2023DOI

Delinquent Peers and Delinquency: Findings from a Longitudinal Study of Youth

Although the relationship between delinquency and deviant peers has long been an important topic incriminology, there remain unresolved issues including theoretical incongruences and a lack ofrigorous empirical studies examining the interplay between the two. Acknowledging ...

by Jihoon Kim and Yeungjeom Lee
Published onFeb 01, 2023
Delinquent Peers and Delinquency: Findings from a Longitudinal Study of Youth
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Delinquent Peers and Delinquency: Findings from a Longitudinal Study of Youth
by Jihoon Kim and Yeungjeom Lee
  • Hide Description
  • www.researchgate.net
Description

Although the relationship between delinquency and deviant peers has long been an important topic in criminology, there remain unresolved issues including theoretical incongruences and a lack of rigorous empirical studies examining the interplay between the two. Acknowledging this gap in the literature, the primary purpose of this study is to examine the dynamic interrelationship between delinquency and delinquent peers over time. Using five waves of a Korean adolescent sample, we employ two methodologies with different benefits: group-based trajectory models and cross-lagged dynamic panel data models. Results show that heterogeneous developmental patterns of delinquency and peer delinquency are closely related and suggest reciprocal interactions between delinquent peers and delinquency. Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with