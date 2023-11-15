Skip to main content
University of Missouri—St. Louis, Department of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 15, 2023DOI

Clean Body, Clean Mind, Clean Job: The Role of Penal Voluntary Sector Organizations in Constructing "Good" Carceral Citizens

Punishment and society is a subfield of research at the intersection of criminology and law and society (Hannah-Moffat and Lynch 119). Scholars in this area are connected by their desire to interpret punishment as a social process and phenomenon(Garland). In the United States ...

by Kaitlyn Quinn and Erika Canossini
Published onDec 15, 2023
Description

In this chapter we focus on the (re)integrative roles PVS organizations perform for individuals exiting prison in the United States. We examine how they make assessments about what is “wrong” with criminalized individuals, the ideals they encourage criminalized individuals to aspire to, and the practical techniques they rely on to shape criminalized individuals in this image (McKim 3; Quinn and Goodman). Our central argument is that in providing certain kinds of support and advice (and not others), PVS organizations are offering criminalized individuals a pathway to social inclusion as “good” carceral citizens. In mobilizing this expression, we seek to highlight the inclusionary aspirations of PVS organizations and simultaneously problematize how they wield these aspirations to discipline and shape criminalized individuals into good carceral citizens.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
