Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 05, 2022

Radicalization in Adolescence: the Identification of Vulnerable Groups

by Carl Philipp Schröder, Jannik Bruns, Lena Lehmann, Laura-Romina Goede, Thomas Bliesener, and Samuel Tomczyk
Published onMar 05, 2022
by Schröder, Carl Philipp, Bruns, Jannik, Lehmann, Lena, Goede, Laura-Romina, Bliesener, Thomas, and Tomczyk, Samuel
Given that the normative search for identity and belonging, as well as political socialization, plays an important role during adolescence, this life stage is characterized by high vulnerability to radicalization processes. When investigating the influence of different factors on radicalization processes, latent profile analysis can identify and analyze groups of adolescents with different vulnerabilities. Based on a sample of 6,715 ninth-graders from Germany, we identified six latent classes with specific vulnerabilities to right-wing attitudes as one possible outcome of radicalization. The results show that the class with the highest approval of right-wing statements mainly consists of male adolescents with a high sense of relative disadvantage and social deprivation. Specific family ties constitute a unique feature among those who are indifferent in their attitudes.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
