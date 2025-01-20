Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxivPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 20, 2025DOI

Differences between Recidivists and Non-recidivists Attending a community-based Domestic Violence Perpetrator Program in the Dominican Republic: A Brief Report

Previous research in Western samples has found differences between recidivists and non- recidivists among individuals who attended intervention programs designed to reduce intimate partner violence (IPV) offending. However, the extent to which similar characteristics ...

by Olga Sanchez de Ribera, Nicholas Trajtenberg, Luis Vergés, and Amanda L. Robinson
Published onJan 20, 2025
Differences between Recidivists and Non-recidivists Attending a community-based Domestic Violence Perpetrator Program in the Dominican Republic: A Brief Report
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Differences between Recidivists and Non-recidivists Attending a community-based Domestic Violence Perpetrator Program in the Dominican Republic: A Brief Report
Differences between Recidivists and Non-recidivists Attending a community-based Domestic Violence Perpetrator Program in the Dominican Republic: A Brief Report
by Ribera, Olga Sanchez de, Trajtenberg, Nicholas, Vergés, Luis, and Robinson, Amanda L.
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jan 15, 2025
  • link.springer.com
Description

Version-of-record in Journal of Family Violence

Abstract

Purpose

Previous research in Western samples has found differences between recidivists and non- recidivists among individuals who attended intervention programs designed to reduce intimate partner violence (IPV) offending. However, the extent to which similar characteristics differentiate these groups in a non-Western sample is unknown.

Methods

This brief report includes data collected by psychologists from men referred to a cognitive behavioral program (n = 1,380) in the Dominican Republic. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted on the data.

Results

Although specific IPV-related factors such as attitudes towards women and jealousy were significantly associated with recidivism at the bivariate level, these effects disappeared when they were controlled by other relevant predictors in the multivariate model. Instead, general criminogenic factors such as employment status, alcohol consumption, relationships with parents and violent offending towards others were the key factors explaining IPV recidivism.

Conclusions

IPV recidivism is best explained by accounting for those factors which are common to violent re-offending in general. The implications of these findings are discussed in terms of theory and program intervention practices.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with