Differences between Recidivists and Non-recidivists Attending a community-based Domestic Violence Perpetrator Program in the Dominican Republic: A Brief Report

Abstract

Purpose

Previous research in Western samples has found differences between recidivists and non- recidivists among individuals who attended intervention programs designed to reduce intimate partner violence (IPV) offending. However, the extent to which similar characteristics differentiate these groups in a non-Western sample is unknown.

Methods

This brief report includes data collected by psychologists from men referred to a cognitive behavioral program (n = 1,380) in the Dominican Republic. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted on the data.

Results

Although specific IPV-related factors such as attitudes towards women and jealousy were significantly associated with recidivism at the bivariate level, these effects disappeared when they were controlled by other relevant predictors in the multivariate model. Instead, general criminogenic factors such as employment status, alcohol consumption, relationships with parents and violent offending towards others were the key factors explaining IPV recidivism.

Conclusions

IPV recidivism is best explained by accounting for those factors which are common to violent re-offending in general. The implications of these findings are discussed in terms of theory and program intervention practices.