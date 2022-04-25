Skip to main content
University of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research CentrePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 25, 2022

What is trauma-informed practice? Towards operationalisation of the concept in two prisons for women

A cultural initiative, ‘Becoming Trauma-Informed’, was introduced into prisons in England and Wales from 2015 based on the work of American clinical psychologist, Dr Stephanie Covington, and as part of a more general trend towards the recognition and treatment of ...

by Katherine M Auty, Alison Liebling, Anna Schliehe, and Ben Crewe
Published onMay 25, 2022
What is trauma-informed practice? Towards operationalisation of the concept in two prisons for women
What is trauma-informed practice? Towards operationalisation of the concept in two prisons for women
by Katherine M Auty, Alison Liebling, Anna Schliehe, and Ben Crewe
Description

A cultural initiative, ‘Becoming Trauma-Informed’, was introduced into prisons in England and Wales from 2015 based on the work of American clinical psychologist, Dr Stephanie Covington, and as part of a more general trend towards the recognition and treatment of trauma-related conditions in the community and in mental health settings. Becoming trauma-informed training for Prison Officers in England and Wales was carried out in all 12 women’s prisons during 2015–2017 and began in the long-term high-secure male estate from May 2018. The becoming trauma-informed work is based on considerable expertise, and a deep commitment by experts and practitioners to the development of trauma-informed practice. The authors welcome this ‘trauma-turn’ in thinking and practice and describe an extended pilot attempt to operationalise and measure its impact on the prison experience. The results were disappointing. By highlighting challenges, and exploring meaning-in-practice, we hope to contribute to the improvement of these initiatives.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with