The shift in focus from victims to the most serious perpetrators of domestic abuse

Version-of-record in Criminology & Criminal Justice
This article contends that there has been a recent shift in focus towards the most serious perpetrators of domestic abuse in England. Police forces employ different ways of both identifying and managing high-harm high-frequency domestic abuse perpetrators. However, there is little evidence as to which management strategies are most effective. We use research findings from a recently conducted academic/police research partnership project to understand how the new focus on perpetrators is configured within current and proposed police practices and strategies in England.