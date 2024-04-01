Skip to main content
University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
The shift in focus from victims to the most serious perpetrators of domestic abuse

This article contends that there has been a recent shift in focus towards the most serious perpetrators of domestic abuse in England. Police forces employ different ways of both identifying and managing high-harm high-frequency domestic abuse perpetrators. However, there is ...

by Barry S Godfrey and Jane C Richardson
Abstract

This article contends that there has been a recent shift in focus towards the most serious perpetrators of domestic abuse in England. Police forces employ different ways of both identifying and managing high-harm high-frequency domestic abuse perpetrators. However, there is little evidence as to which management strategies are most effective. We use research findings from a recently conducted academic/police research partnership project to understand how the new focus on perpetrators is configured within current and proposed police practices and strategies in England.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
