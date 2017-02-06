Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 06, 2017DOI

Trusting the Police: Comparisons across Eastern and Western Europe

by Silvia Staubli
Published onMar 06, 2017
Trusting the Police: Comparisons across Eastern and Western Europe
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Trusting the Police
Trusting the Police
by transcript
  • Hide Description
  • www.transcript-verlag.de
Description

The police can be seen as a governmental institution or as an organizational body, where especially the work – effectiveness, or fairness in encounters – is valued. Through the combination of these approaches and the inclusion of social trust and criminal victimization, Silvia Staubli offers an understanding beyond existing literature on institutional trust and procedural fairness. Moreover, due to analyses for Eastern and Western Europe, she addresses experts from sociology, political science, criminology, and social anthropology equally. Beyond, the study offers an insight to the public on how public opinions towards institutions are shaped.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with