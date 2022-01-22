Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 22, 2022DOI

El fraude fiscal en España: Un estudio empírico sobre sus posibles causas mediante Modelos de Análisis Multinivel

by Marco Teijón
Published onFeb 22, 2022
El fraude fiscal en España: Un estudio empírico sobre sus posibles causas mediante Modelos de Análisis Multinivel
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
El fraude fiscal en España: Un estudio empírico sobre sus posibles causas mediante Modelos de Análisis Multinivel
El fraude fiscal en España: Un estudio empírico sobre sus posibles causas mediante Modelos de Análisis Multinivel
by Marco Teijón
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 01, 2021
  • reic.criminologia.net
Description

The main goal of this work is to evaluate the individual and contextual causes that would explain non-compliance by taxpayers via non-declaration. Two different theoretical frameworks have been implemented. Rational choice theories and strain theories. Data stem from a national CIS survey about public opinion and fiscal policy. The sample is representative of adult people residents in Spain (n = 2,464). A series of contingency tables and Multilevel Regression Models report that adverse economic conditions and a low educational-level achievement explain tax fraud. The effects of social class are discussed. The results found that strain theories are more promising than rational choice theories explaining this kind of tax fraud.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with