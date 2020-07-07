Skip to main content
Published on Aug 07, 2020

Predicting Police Officer Seat Belt Use: Evidence-Based Solutions to Improve Officer Driving Safety

by Scott Wolfe, Spencer G. Lawson, Jeff Rojek, and Geoffrey Alpert
Published on Aug 07, 2020
Description

One of the hidden dangers of police work is self-imposed—the failure to wear seat belts. Unfortunately, little evidence exists concerning the factors that account for why officers do not wear their seat belts. This study used a sample of 450 police officers to develop and test a framework for understanding the predictors of seat belt use. We found several factors that were associated with the frequency of officer seat belt use: the perceived likelihood of supervisors enforcing seat belt and other driving policies, organizational justice, having a departmental colleague previously struck by a vehicle, law enforcement experience, risky driving attitudes, number of prior on-duty collisions, being a patrol officer versus supervisor, and perceived risk of being involved in a vehicle collision. We discuss the practical implications of these findings as they apply to efforts aimed at improving officer driving safety and subsequent reduction in related injuries and deaths.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
