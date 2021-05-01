Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Jun 01, 2021DOI

Why Did You Become a Police Officer? Entry-Related Motives and Concerns of Women and Men in Policing

by Samantha Clinkinbeard, Starr J. Solomon, and Rachael M. Rief
Published onJun 01, 2021
How Did You Become a Police Officer? Entry-Related Motives and Concerns of Women and Men in Policing
by Samantha S. Clinkinbeard, Starr J. Solomon, and Rachael M. Rief
As police agencies in the United States suffer declining applications and struggle to recruit women, the National Institute of Justice has identified workforce development as a priority research area. To recruit more effectively, we must understand what attracts people to policing and what deters them. We surveyed officers in two Midwestern police departments (n = 832) about entry motivations and concerns and examined gender differences. Serve/protect motivations were most important for men and women, though women rated the category significantly higher. Women and non-White officers rated legacy motives higher than did males and White officers. Women reported more concerns overall and scored higher on job demands and acceptance concerns; officers of color also reported more acceptance concerns than White officers. The largest gender differences were associated with gender-related obstacles and stereotypes (e.g., discrimination; being taken seriously; physical demands), indicating recruitment reform necessarily includes improving systemic issues.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
