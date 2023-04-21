Todos a una. Propuesta de un instrumento para medir los niveles de eficacia colectiva en España

Description

Collective efficacy is a term that refers to the differential capacity of local communities to exercise adequate informal social control mechanisms. The authors of this construct argued that collective efficacy is the main social force responsible for varying crime rates across neighbourhoods. Although there is evidence that collective efficacy is a stable predictor of crime, in Spain it has not been tested whether the items used to measure it show a similar structure to that obtained in the US context. This paper explores whether the classic items of the scale designed by Sampson et al. (1997) to measure collective efficacy maintain internal consistency, and whether they show a factor structure that allows them to be grouped into the dimensions proposed by the US theoretical model. The final scale is composed of ten items and is applied to a total of 590 residents of the city of Barcelona by means of a telephone survey. The results suggest a high internal consistency of the measuring instrument, and the exploratory factor analysis groups the items into three dimensions: social cohesion, shared expectations of common action and capacity for social control. Together, these dimensions explain more than 64% of the variance in the levels of collective efficacy.