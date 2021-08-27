Review 1 of "White supremacy and the future of liberal democracy – the case of the Nordic Resistance Movement"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

The core idea of the paper is original – it is interesting to know that the NRM has not moderated their attitudes on liberal democracy over the years. This research is useful for my own studies!

There are some imprecise ideas and superficial/vague conclusions – see comments in word document. Some places I think you can sharpen the arguments – why is this important for us to know?

I think you should specify that NMR is a violent organization – many members have criminal records of violent offences. See links in word doc.

The paper needs a slight language wash – and some words can be cut for a more succinct presentation.