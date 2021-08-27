Skip to main content
Published on Sep 27, 2021DOI

Review 1 of "White supremacy and the future of liberal democracy – the case of the Nordic Resistance Movement"

by Maria Darwish
Published onSep 27, 2021
Vote: Publish pending minor changes

  • The core idea of the paper is original – it is interesting to know that the NRM has not moderated their attitudes on liberal democracy over the years. This research is useful for my own studies!

  • There are some imprecise ideas and superficial/vague conclusions – see comments in word document. Some places I think you can sharpen the arguments – why is this important for us to know?

  • I think you should specify that NMR is a violent organization – many members have criminal records of violent offences. See links in word doc.

The paper needs a slight language wash – and some words can be cut for a more succinct presentation.

Maria Darwish review with notes.docx
82 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
