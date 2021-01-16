Review 1 of "Noble Intent Is Not Enough to Run Veterans Court Mentoring Programs: A Qualitative Study of Mentors’ Role Orientation and Responsibilities"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

[For votes to count, referees must reasonably explain why they voted as they did. Thus, please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

I understand some of the below changes may be a result of format changing from author to journal.

First sentence in abstract needs a period to end the sentence.

APA 7 th – Remove “Introduction” heading and replace with paper title (may be a journal choice).

On page six un-italicize “for example” (first sentence in second paragraph)

On page 11, un-bold “Jake, a mentor, stated…” (second sentence of last paragraph).

On page 12, “Mentor as a sponsor/advocate” should be bold.

On page 13, the last sentence in the fourth paragraph is disconnected.

On page 18, the last paragraph has a sentence that is entirely bolded – un-bold.

On page 19, the first paragraph has a partially bolded sentence – un-bold.

Hucklesby and Wincup (2014) reference needs brought back from lower line. Same with Money et al. (2011) reference.



[Please put additional info below, as/if you see fit.]

This paper qualitatively examines the mentoring component within a Northwestern Veterans Treatment Court (VTC). It is well written and examines an important and timely issue. The authors do an excellent job at pushing forward the research on this topic and do so in a clear and straightforward fashion. In addition to adding to the current literature on the topic, the research identifies three types of mentors with which future research on this topic can be framed.