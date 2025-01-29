Skip to main content
Published on Jan 29, 2025DOI

Mass Shootings in the 21st Century: An Examination through the Lens of the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide

Suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (SRTBs) have become identified as common antecedent experiences of mass shooters prior to and during their shootings. To better support and inform efforts of such upstream prevention and intervention efforts of mass violence, this study ...

by Tyler Hendley, Nicholas Deas, Sophie Finnell, and Robin Kowalski
Published onJan 29, 2025
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Mass Shootings and Suicide
Mass Shootings and Suicide
  • Published on Jan 21, 2025
  • jmvr.org
Description

Version-of-record in Journal of Mass Violence Research

Abstract

Suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (SRTBs) have become identified as common antecedent experiences of mass shooters prior to and during their shootings. To better support and inform efforts of such upstream prevention and intervention efforts of mass violence, this study aimed to provide an exploratory descriptive perspective of the interpersonal experiences of mass shooters who survived and those who died on the scene (i.e., died by self-inflicted suicide, or died by police intervention) using the interpersonal psychological theory of suicide (IPTS) as a theoretical framework. Through an open-source data collection method, researchers gathered data related to the interpersonal constructs of thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and a capability for suicide, for N = 112 mass shooters that perpetrated their crime in the 21st century. Interpersonal constructs were observed as similar across both on-scene outcomes. The interpersonal constructs of thwarted belongingness and a capability for suicide were evidenced in a majority shooters across outcomes. These results offer initial exploratory evidence that most mass shootings may, at their core, be influenced to some extent by SRTBs as described by the IPTS. By addressing mass shootings through such a point-of-view, prevention and intervention efforts may benefit from alignment with those proven efficacious for SRTBs.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
