Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Simon Fraser University, School of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 17, 2023DOI

In the eye of the powerholder: examining the relationship between uniform and accoutrement combinations and police self-legitimacy

Scholars and police organizations argue that when police officers don a uniform, they imbue a certificate of legitimacy. In our study of 238 police officers, we test the assumption that the police uniform impacts officers’ beliefs about their own legitimacy, and, in turn, ...

by Elise Sargeant and Rylan Simpson
Published onAug 17, 2023
In the eye of the powerholder: examining the relationship between uniform and accoutrement combinations and police self-legitimacy
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
In the eye of the powerholder: examining the relationship between uniform and accoutrement combinations and police self-legitimacy
by Elise Sargeant and Rylan Simpson
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Scholars and police organizations argue that when police officers don a uniform, they imbue a certificate of legitimacy. In our study of 238 police officers, we test the assumption that the police uniform impacts officers’ beliefs about their own legitimacy, and, in turn, their projected behavior when in uniform. We find that, when comparing across various combinations of uniforms and accoutrements, officers in our study tended to prefer their standard uniform as a legitimating device. Moreover, we find that the legitimacy attributed to the standard uniform can impact officers’ willingness to engage in certain behaviors when in uniform, at least for the female officers in our sample. This research supports the important role of officer appearance in shaping police perceptions and behaviors, complementing existing research that examines citizens’ perceptions of police uniforms and accoutrements.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with