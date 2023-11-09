Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 09, 2023DOI

The Prison as a Space of Non-life: How Does a Typical Prison Sentence Intervene in What Really Matters to People?

This article argues that imprisonment creates time that does not matter. It is based on longitudinal interviews conducted with 35 men and women sentenced to typical prison sentences in England. It argues that some responded to this situation by trying to treat the institution ...

by Alice Ievins
Published onDec 09, 2023
The Prison as a Space of Non-life: How Does a Typical Prison Sentence Intervene in What Really Matters to People?
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The Prison as a Space of Non-life: How Does a Typical Prison Sentence Intervene in What Really Matters to People?
The Prison as a Space of Non-life: How Does a Typical Prison Sentence Intervene in What Really Matters to People?
by Ievins, Alice
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 13, 2024
  • academic.oup.com
Description

Version-of-record in British Journal of Criminology

Abstract

This article argues that imprisonment creates time that does not matter. It is based on longitudinal interviews conducted with 35 men and women sentenced to typical prison sentences in England. It argues that some responded to this situation by trying to treat the institution as a space of temporary removal and then return to their unblemished lives after release. Others tried to use the prison as a space for reinvention, but it was too disconnected from their biographies for this change to endure. The article then calls for a new understanding of the prison as an institution. The prison is a space of non-life, and as such it can only be understood in the context of that which surrounds it.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with