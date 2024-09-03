CrimRxiv Consortium celebrates its first birthday

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of leading institutions in open criminology, has marked a significant milestone as it completes its first year of operation. With a diverse membership of 25 institutions spanning Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, South Asia, and the United States, the Consortium continues to grow under the leadership of the University of Manchester and Knowledge Futures.

The Consortium aims to increase the quantity, quality, and usage of open criminology, making the field more scientific, impactful, and socially just. To achieve this, they support underlying social and technological infrastructures, both on and off the CrimRxiv platform.

In its inaugural year, the Consortium developed and tested various “services” to promote open criminology. These include Member Hubs, automatic posting of new publications on social media, and using generative AI for summaries and announcements. As a result, for example, CrimRxiv is visited by roughly 50,000 users each month.

Moving forward, the Consortium will transition from experimentation to optimization. They’ll focus on the services with the highest return-on-investment (ROI) and improve their efficiency and effectiveness. The result will be more and better open criminology with bigger impact at lower cost.

“This network shows how global collaboration can advance criminology for the greater good,” said Scott Jacques, the founder of CrimRxiv, and professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “By focusing on high-ROI services, we’re not just sharing knowledge—we’re transforming how criminological research is conducted and applied.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.