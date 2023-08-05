Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 05, 2023DOI

Trialling a nature-based intervention with men who perpetrate domestic and family violence

Evidence for nature-based interventions reducing recidivism among offenders is growing. Nature-based interventions have yet to be trialled with men who have perpetrated domestic violence. This study aimed to develop, pilot, test and refine an innovative program that ...

by Amy Young, Jennifer Boddy, Patrick O'Leary, and Paul Mazerolle
Published onSep 05, 2023
Trialling a nature-based intervention with men who perpetrate domestic and family violence
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Trialling a nature-based intervention with men who perpetrate domestic and family violence
by Amy Young, Jennifer Boddy, Patrick O’Leary, and Paul Mazerolle
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 05, 2023
  • apo.org.au
Description

Evidence for nature-based interventions reducing recidivism among offenders is growing. Nature-based interventions have yet to be trialled with men who have perpetrated domestic violence. This study aimed to develop, pilot, test and refine an innovative program that incorporates an integrated approach and includes community restitution through an environmental project that operated in parallel to a traditional men’s behaviour change program. Data were collected pre and post intervention with men, practitioners, volunteers and (ex)partners. Study results indicate initial positive trends in improving men’s wellbeing and engagement, but further research is needed to determine impacts on behaviour change.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with