Trialling a nature-based intervention with men who perpetrate domestic and family violence

Description

Evidence for nature-based interventions reducing recidivism among offenders is growing. Nature-based interventions have yet to be trialled with men who have perpetrated domestic violence. This study aimed to develop, pilot, test and refine an innovative program that incorporates an integrated approach and includes community restitution through an environmental project that operated in parallel to a traditional men’s behaviour change program. Data were collected pre and post intervention with men, practitioners, volunteers and (ex)partners. Study results indicate initial positive trends in improving men’s wellbeing and engagement, but further research is needed to determine impacts on behaviour change.