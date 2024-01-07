Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxiv
Published on Feb 07, 2024

Ganja and the Laws of Men: Cannabis Decriminalization and Social (In)Justice in Jamaica

Neis Araujo, F. (2023). Ganja and the Laws of Men: Cannabis Decriminalization and Social (In) Justice in Jamaica. Contemporary Drug Problems, 50(2), 202-216.

by Felipe Neis Araujo
Published onFeb 07, 2024
Ganja and the Laws of Men: Cannabis Decriminalization and Social (In)Justice in Jamaica
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Ganja and the Laws of Men: Cannabis Decriminalization and Social (In)Justice in Jamaica
by Felipe Neis Araujo
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Originally published in Contemporary Drug Problems

Abstract

This article describes the harms caused by the criminalization of cannabis in Jamaica and the outcomes of the decriminalization and legalization processes that started in 2015. It argues that the current framework does not promote social justice for actors historically engaged in the cannabis trade and suggests that it should be revised and aligned with policies geared towards reparations. It focuses on the historical entanglements between Rastafarians, law enforcement, and criminal justice once the prohibition has been weaponized against these actors. I discuss the involvement of the US in the attempt to eradicate cannabis in Jamaica, the massive investment in militarization, and the state violence embodied in the war against cannabis to then unpack the issues with the process of decriminalization and legalization. It concludes by suggesting that the Cannabis Licensing Authority and the Jamaican government must develop deeper engagement with traditional farmers to design and implement policies that will allow them to enjoy the benefits of the current legal cannabis market.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with