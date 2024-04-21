Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 21, 2024DOI

Pulling back the veil of darkness: A proposed road map to disentangle racial disparities in traffic stops, a research note

The veil of darkness (VOD) is a practical and rigorous methodology for examining racial disparities in police traffic stop behavior. Past research, however, has been littered with methodological inconsistencies inhibiting cross-study comparison and decisions regarding policy. ...

by Jedidiah L. Knode, Scott E. Wolfe, and Travis M. Carter
Published onMay 21, 2024
·
This Pub is a Version of
Pulling back the veil of darkness: A proposed road map to disentangle racial disparities in traffic stops, a research note
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in CRIMINOLOGY

Abstract

The veil of darkness (VOD) is a practical and rigorous methodology for examining racial disparities in police traffic stop behavior. Past research, however, has been littered with methodological inconsistencies inhibiting cross-study comparison and decisions regarding policy. Accordingly, we clarify four aspects of its implementation: 1) coding daylight, our treatment condition; 2) constructing an intertwilight period; 3) accounting for seasonal differences in driving or patrol patterns; and 4) modeling VOD multivariable regression equations. We discuss the theoretical and practical implications of methodological decisions as they pertain to the method's functionality as a natural experiment. Furthermore, we propose a novel weighting procedure to account for seasonal driving population differences. We examined more than 50,000 traffic stops conducted by Michigan State Police during 2021 to demonstrate our suggested framework for future analyses.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with