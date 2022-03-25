Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 25, 2022DOI

Cybersecurity Risk in U.S. Critical Infrastructure: An Analysis of Publicly Available U.S. Government Alerts and Advisories

by Zachary Lanz
Published onApr 25, 2022
Cybersecurity Risk in U.S. Critical Infrastructure: An Analysis of Publicly Available U.S. Government Alerts and Advisories
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Cybersecurity Risk in U.S. Critical Infrastructure: An Analysis of Publicly Available U.S. Government Alerts and Advisories
by Zachary Lanz
  • Hide Description
  • vc.bridgew.edu
Description

As threat actor operations become increasingly sophisticated and emphasize the targeting of critical infrastructure and services, the need for cybersecurity information sharing will continue to grow. Escalating demand for cyber threat intelligence and information sharing across the cybersecurity community has resulted in the need to better understand the information produced by reputable sources such as U.S. CISA Alerts and ICS-CERT advisories. The text analysis program, Profiler Plus, is used to extract information from 1,574 U.S. government alerts and advisories to develop visualizations and generate enhanced insights into different cyber threat actor types, the tactics which can be used for cyber operations, and sectors of critical infrastructure at risk of an attack. The findings of this study enhance cyber threat intelligence activities by enabling an understanding of the trends in public information sharing as well as identifying gaps in open-source reporting on cyber-threat information.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with