University of Liverpool, Department of Sociology, Social Policy and CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
The framing of contemporary violence policy in England and Wales: An examination of the contributing roles of alcohol and illegal drugs

Background: In 2018, the UK Government published its Serious Violence Strategy setting out the Government's commitment to adopting a public health approach to ‘serious violence’ in England and Wales and encouraging a multi-agency, whole system public health approach to ...

by Carly Lightowlers and Karen Duke
Published onJun 06, 2024
Version-of-record in Nordic Studies on Alcohol and Drugs

Abstract

Background: In 2018, the UK Government published its Serious Violence Strategy setting out the Government's commitment to adopting a public health approach to ‘serious violence’ in England and Wales and encouraging a multi-agency, whole system public health approach to violence prevention. There has been very little research attention and commentary on the roles of alcohol and illegal drugs in the construction of “serious violence” within the Strategy. Method: Drawing on thematic analysis of key policy documents, the ways in which drugs and alcohol have been conceptualised in recent violence policy in the English and Welsh context are explored through the analytical framework of “framing”. Results: The overwhelming emphasis on violence associated with the drugs market has skewed attention towards exceptional and sensationalist forms of “serious” violence and diverted it from more common and widespread forms of “everyday” violence, including domestic and alcohol-related violence. Omitting these from the policy purview has implications for those affected and how resources are allocated. Conclusion: To advance inclusive and holistic violence prevention, a wider framing of violence is required and both illegal drugs and alcohol need to be embedded for meaningful working across populations and organisational boundaries.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
