El techo de cristal en la judicatura española: hipótesis explicativas a partir de las vivencias de las magistradas

Abstract

Este trabajo busca contribuir a explicar el desequilibrio de género en la judicatura española. Aunque las mujeres constituyen el 54% de los integrantes de la carrera judicial, su presencia se concentra en los órganos unipersonales y es escasa en la cúpula del poder judicial. El trabajo se articula a partir de las explicaciones de las propias magistradas sobre este desequilibrio, extraídas de una investigación basada en entrevistas biográficas a 20 magistradas, con un mínimo de 20 años de experiencia como jueces profesionales. Las explicaciones son tratadas como hipótesis explicativas que se contrastan con otros datos publicados por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ). Las explicaciones examinadas son tres: la reciente incorporación de las mujeres a la carrera judicial; la autoexclusión de las mujeres de puestos de libre designación por parte del CGPJ y puestos gubernativos; la exclusión de las mujeres de los puestos discrecionales a través de los mecanismos selectivos. La revisión de las estadísticas y el análisis de las trayectorias profesionales de las magistradas permiten descartar el argumento de que el acceso tardío de las mujeres a la carrera judicial explica su escasa presencia en la alta magistratura y los puestos discrecionales. Parece más prometedor, sin embargo, profundizar en las hipótesis basadas en la autoexclusión y la existencia de sesgos de género en los procesos selectivos, así como en su relación.



This work seeks to contribute to explaining the gender imbalance in the Spanish judiciary. Although women make up 54% of the members of the judicial career, their presence is concentrated in single-person bodies and is scarce at the top of the judiciary. The work is articulated from the explanations of the magistrates themselves about this gender imbalance. These explanations have been extracted from an investigation based on biographical interviews with 20 magistrates, retired or active, with a minimum of 20 years of experience as professional judges. The explanations are treated as explanatory hypotheses, which are contrasted with other data published by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). There are three explanations examined: the recent incorporation of women into the judicial career; the self-exclusion of women from freely appointed positions by the CGPJ and government positions; the exclusion of women from discretionary positions through selective mechanisms. The review of the statistics and the analysis of the professional trajectories of the magistrates allow us to rule out the argument that the late access of women to the judicial career explains their scarce presence in the high magistracy and discretionary positions. It seems more promising, however, to delve into the hypotheses based on self-exclusion and the existence of gender bias in the selection processes, as well as their relationship.