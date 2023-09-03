Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Oct 03, 2023DOI

Regulating Collusion

We attempt to provide a systemic view of the process of regulating collusion, including detection and prosecution as well as bargaining between firms and regulators via consent orders, the production of evidence, and containment measures that may be taken if collusion cannot ...

by Sylvain Chassang and Juan Ortner
Published onOct 03, 2023
Regulating Collusion
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Regulating Collusion
by Sylvain Chassang and Juan Ortner
  • Hide Description
  • www.annualreviews.org
Description

We attempt to provide a systemic view of the process of regulating collusion, including detection and prosecution as well as bargaining between firms and regulators via consent orders, the production of evidence, and containment measures that may be taken if collusion cannot be addressed with more direct means. In addition, we try to do justice to the peculiarities of the legal system: Modeling the courts as they are, rather than as economists think they should be, is essential for economic analysis to improve the way collusion is regulated.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with