Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Old Dominion UniversityPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 09, 2021DOI

Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society: Developing an Interdisciplinary, Open, General Education Cybersecurity Course

by Brian K. Payne and colleagues
Published onJul 09, 2021
Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society: Developing an Interdisciplinary, Open, General Education Cybersecurity Course
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society: Developing an Interdisciplinary, Open, General Education Cybersecurity Course
by Brian K. Payne, Wu He, Cong Wang, D. E. Wittkower, and Hongyi Wu
  • Hide Description
  • aisel.aisnet.org
Description

This paper describes an interdisciplinary effort involving faculty from five different disciplines who came together to develop an interdisciplinary, open, general education cybersecurity course. The course, Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society, brings together ideas from interdisciplinary studies, information technology, engineering, business, computer science, criminal justice, and philosophy to provide students an interdisciplinary introduction to cybersecurity. We provide an overview of the rationale for the course, the process the authors went through developing the course, a summary of the course modules, details about the open education resources used as readings, and the types of assignments included in the class. We conclude by offering recommendations for others developing similar courses.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with