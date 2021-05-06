Skip to main content
Published on Jun 06, 2021DOI

General offending and intimate partner violence perpetration in young adulthood: a Dutch longitudinal study

by Janna Verbruggen, Arjan A. J. Blokland, Amanda L. Robinson, and Christopher D. Maxwell
Published onJun 06, 2021
This study examines the relationship between general offending and intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration in young adulthood, using a Dutch longitudinal study. Young adults were followed over four waves, and self-reported data on general offending, IPV perpetration, and a number of individual characteristics were collected. Results of random effects models demonstrated that young adults involved in more diverse offending behavior reported higher levels of different types of IPV perpetration, even when individual factors were taken into account. Moreover, logistic regression analyses showed that general offending was also related to an increased likelihood of continuity in IPV perpetration. Taken together, the findings indicate that it is useful to view IPV perpetration as part of a broader criminal career.

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
